Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid to be married next year: Source

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s wedding is reportedly on the horizon.



According to Life & Style, a source claimed about the imminent marriage of A-listed actor and supermodel, “To be engaged and married within the next year is something nobody should be surprised about.”

For those unversed, the two sparked romance rumors in October 2023, when they were seen enjoying dinner together at an Italian restaurant in New York City.

“Bradley has already determined he is going to ask Gigi to marry him,” the insider also shared with the outlet.

Revealing further about the wedding plans of the celebrity couple, the tipster maintained, “This is not even a question,” noting, “They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship. “

“They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when,” the source also added.

Wrapping up the chat, the insider remarked, “They are each other’s person and are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both.”