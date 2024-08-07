Prince Harry warned to be 'grown up man' amid as family member dies

Prince Harry will land in an uncomfortable position as he is tipped to attend an important event in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, whose uncle Lord Robert Fellowes has passed away this week, could refrain from attending the family funeral due to Harry's security woes.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! : "I imagine Harry will want to be at his uncle’s funeral…. but his presence would cause all sorts of awkwardness if William attends too. It would be nice to think, though, that two grown-up men could at least be in the same space…. as they were at the Coronation, albeit briefly…. without ruining an occasion of great sadness and solemnity."



She added: "I think we have learned by now that nothing seems likely to thaw the frost between William and Harry. We thought the Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral would be a turning point, it seemed highly likely that the Queen’s funeral would unite the family, and then we had the coronation.

Jennie continued: None of these once-in-a-lifetime events did anything to mend the rift between the brothers. Both boys have remained close to their maternal aunts, and they all came together to unveil the statue of Diana three years ago. The brothers were already at war, but appeared civil…perhaps for the sake of their aunts."

