Lily Allen blames her kids for 'totally' ruining her 'pop stardom'

August 06, 2024

Lily Allen talked about quitting music after having children.

During her Miss Me? podcast, Lily opened up about considering to quit music to become a lawyer after having kids.

Lily, who shares daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, admitted feeling "ashamed" for not having any qualification.

"When people start talking about where they went to university and stuff, I do go into like a self-hatred spiral, because I'm not educated," she said.

The singer added, "And I left school when I was 15 and I don't even have one GCSE. I have not one qualification and I'm ashamed. I'm ashamed of it."

Lily, who is now married to David Harbour, answered her pal's question of what it would mean to her to get some qualification, saying, "I really don't know. After I had kids, I might have thought, 'I'm actually gonna go and be a lawyer' instead of re-entering music or entertainment."

She said, "My children ruined my career," adding, "I mean, I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of, like, you know, pop stardom, totally ruined it."

