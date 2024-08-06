Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over ‘insensitive' interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out by an expert for their "lack of concern" for the Royal Family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on CBS's Sunday Morning for a candid interview where they discussed online bullying and their new initiative - The Parents Network - through which they aim to provide parents with resources to tackle this issue.

During the interview, a clip from their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 was played. Following that, Meghan noted that she has barely scraped the surface of her own mental problems following the online bullying she received while she was a working member of the royal family.

Now, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield says that Meghan’s remark could be an indirect threat to the royals.

She told TalkTV: "[The line that Meghan's only scratched the surface] sounds like a veiled threat to the Royal Family about what she could say going forward about her time [in the Firm]. I think Harry and Meghan not only lack credibility in this particular topic, I think they lack self-awareness.”

She argued: “Where is their concern for the family's mental health? Catherine's? When Omid Scobie [targeted her in his book Endgame]?