Lily Collins' role in 'Emily in Paris' stars Ashley Park, Paul Forman love?

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins played an unexpected role in her costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman's relationship.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Park spilled the beans on how her relationship with Forman began.

The duo, dating each other for over two years now, met on the sets of Emily in Paris.

The actress revealed Collins was firs to notice their chemistry, saying, "Lily noticed the chemistry. She was like, ‘Ashley, what is going on?’ And I replied, ‘Nothing. I told you I wasn’t dating actors.'

However, she revealed that things took a turn on their volunteer trip to Poland, recalling, "watching him play chess with these children who did not have a home and acting like this father figure to them because their fathers were at war, watching him be so present, it was amazing."

This experience made her realize her feelings for him, prompting her to finally acknowledge their connection.

Park praised him for his generosity and kindness, both as a coworker and a partner.

She said, "One of the reasons I wanted to be friends with him, and eventually fell in love with him, is that he’s so generous and kind as a coworker and a friend."