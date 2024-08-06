 
Ben Affleck 'teases' Jennifer Lopez after 'big humiliation'?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly not talking anymore

August 06, 2024

Ben Affleck is seemingly paying no heed to Jennifer Lopez stress anymore.

The Daredevil alum was recently papped as he headed towards his office in Los Angeles on Tuesday, as per Daily Mail.

Ben ditched his wedding ring during this outing while donning black suit with matching shades and a gigantic leather bag. He also flashed a big smile which seemingly pointed towards his non-chalance amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes.

His outing comes after an insider tipped to In Touch Weekly that “being married to Jennifer Lopez feels like being married to Benny Medina, too.”

The insider also spilled the beans and claimed, “She won’t do anything without her manager” Benny Medina.

Meanwhile, another source revealed that Jennifer Lopez “is furious” because she strongly feels like Ben “has humiliated her” by giving up on her once again.

This insider also claimed that “he was the one who initiated getting back together,” continuing, “he’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life.”

