Photo: Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson advised against drugs: Report

Pete Davidson, who once dated Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, reportedly should quit all types of drugs.

Recently, a mole privy to In Touch Weekly squealed to the outlet, “He’s said himself that he has an addictive personality.”

The source also added, “Anyone who’s hung out with him knows that when he smokes, he overanalyzes things and conjures up all kinds of negative thoughts.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source declared, “For someone with an addictive personality, all drugs are bad.”

This comes after the SNL comedian opened up on substance and shared with his fans the one drug he cannot give up after quitting cocaine, ketamine and pills on his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour in Atlantic City, as per Daily Mail.

At that time, Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend began, “I can’t quit [weed] yet.”

He also added, “It’s all I have left,” confessing, “I did coke and ketamine and f***** all the pills and all that s***.”

“All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer,” he stated in conclusion during the event.