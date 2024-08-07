Sabrina Carpenter gushes over boyfriend Barry Keoghan’s acting

Sabrina Carpenter is the biggest fan of her boyfriend Barry Keoghan’s acting.



The 25-year-old singer appeared in Variety’s latest cover story and shared some insights into her relationship with Keoghan.

In the interview, the Expresso singer gushed over the Saltburn star’s acting skills.

While talking about the music video of her latest song Please Please Please, carpenter revealed that Keoghan“loved the song.”

In the aforementioned music video, 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and Carpenter were featured as Bonnie and Clyde-inspired lovers.

The singer also included a cheeky reference to Keoghan’s profession as an actor.

“He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that,” she told the outlet.

She went on to say, “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation.”

“So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special,” Carpenter added.

Carpenter did not reveal much about her and Keoghan's relationship in the interview.

However, she briefly mentioned Keoghan’s astrological star.

“Barry’s a Libra, and so is my sister, They’re very different, but they have similarities. I tend to gravitate towards Leos as well.”