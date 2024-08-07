Ashley Park calls recovery from septic shock a 'Miracle'

Ashley Park is grateful for her recovery from a health scare



In a recent cover story for Cosmopolitan, the 33-year-old actress revealed that she was hospitalized while vacationing in Maldives.

The Emily in Paris star opened up about her diagnosis of septic shock in January.

Park told the outlet, “When I went to the ER and ICU for the first time, I was in the Maldives with Paul.”

She went on to say, “Then everything really started going wrong. I was in different ICUs and then air ambulances for a month. I couldn’t leave because I wasn’t allowed to fly. When I finally could, it was a shorter distance to Paris than to L.A.”

“When I woke up in the hospital and they said, ‘You have septic shock,'” she added.

As per the website of Cleveland Clinic, “Septic shock is a serious medical condition that can occur when an infection in your body causes extremely low blood pressure and organ failure due to sepsis.”

Moreover, when Park was 15-years-old she was diagnosed with cancer, acute myeloid leukemia.

She said that taking a jest on her health “makes it easier” to cope.

“As an adult, I understand what coping mechanisms are. Stuff I didn’t know when I was a teenager. And even though both of the extreme illnesses I’ve had have been such flukes in a way.”

Park noted that she has learned her lesson after her battle with septic shock and will remain mindful of her health.

“I pushed myself too far,” she admitted. “I was not listening to my body. Now, I’m thinking about my future and asking, ‘Am I putting myself in a position where I’m going to be able to do my best?’ That starts with my health.