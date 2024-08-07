 
Sabrina Carpenter calls 'best best' friend Taylor Swift 'rock star'

The Expresso singer is grateful for friendship with Taylor Swift

August 07, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter gushed about her ‘best, best’ friend Taylor Swift.

The 25-year-old singer appeared in the August cover story Variety and praised the Lover singer.

The Expresso singer called the 14-time Grammy winner a “rock star”.

“She’s just such a gangster with all of it,” Carpenter said of the pop star.

“No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace,” she added.

Moreover, Carpenter also talked about her SKIMS campaign, which headlined due to Swift and the shapewear founder Kim Kardashian's ongoing feud.

“The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no,” the Girl Meets World alum told the outlet.

She further pointed out, “She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

Additionally, the Please Please Please hitmaker said that her closeness with Swift is an invaluable resource.

“It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to — to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet.”

She continued, “We’re always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter [X] and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.’ ”

