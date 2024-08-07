Blake Lively sports Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid's clothes in 'It Ends With Us’

Blake Lively not only wore her own clothes in her upcoming movie It Ends With Us but also of her husband Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid’s outfits.



The 36-year-old actress appeared in a recent interview with People magazine for its this weeks cover story. And revealed where the color outfits she wore in the forthcoming film came from.

“There's a lot of my stuff. The boots were mine [in the birthday party scene]. There are these great Louboutins that are also a close-up on them when we're dancing in the bar. Those are mine,” she told the outlet.

"I have a few of my husband's shirts and socks randomly in the movie," the Gossip Girl actress revealed.

Moreover, Blake even donned Hadid’s pieces, she said, "I have some of Gigi Hadid's sweaters in the movie.”

“She has this line, Guest In Residence, but also she would run out and I would be like, 'I want this one' because of all the really cool patterns and whatnot, and she’d be like, 'I have that. You can wear mine.' So some of that,” Blake added.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie, It Ends With Us which is based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel will hit the theaters on August 9.