Blake Lively reveals secret recipe to her successful marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively recently spilled the secret to her successful marriage with actor husband Ryan Reynolds.



Blake, during an interview with The Sun, unveiled how Tammy Reynolds, her mother-in-law, plays a huge part behind her long-lasting marriage wit Ryan.

Initially the 36-year-old actress joked that her mother-in-law was very controlling. However, she went on to admit, “No, she's the best. I'm so lucky.”

“The only reason I'm with him is to be with her,” she said in a humorous way. Tammy has attended a number of A-list events with her daughter-in-law over the years.

She was most recently seen with the couple at the latter's movie premiere of It Ends With Us.

The film, which is set to release on August 8, is based on Colleen Hoover’s romance novel by same name.

Apart from Blake, the movie also stars Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, and Jenny Slate.

It Ends with Us follows our protagonist Lily, played by Blake, who meets Ryle, played by Justin, one night on a rooftop, as per revealed by The Slate Online.

After a few encounters, they begin to get to know one another and fall in love.

They had a picture-perfect relationship, but things take a turn when Ryle becomes abusive.

