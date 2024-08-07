Jennifer Lopez starting fresh in Beverly Hills amid Ben Affleck split rumors

Jennifer Lopez heads toward new start in Beverly Hills amid Ben Affleck split rumors

Jennifer Lopez is heading towards a new beginning amid her split rumors with Ben Affleck.

The pop star was recently spotted in Beverly Hills searching for a new house worth $22 million.

The move comes after Lopez and Ben recently sold their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion, with the latter buying a new mansion in Los Angeles for $20.5 million.

Now, a source told People, “Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh. She always has a good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

The 55-year-old actress was spotted donning a chic button-up shirt and wide-leg trousers for the house hunt.

Her new potential home, which is a Spanish-styled villa, boasts six bedrooms and is over 10,000 square feet.

Furthermore, it includes courtyards, hand-stenciled wood beam ceilings and a chef's kitchen.

Jennifer and Ben met and got engaged in 2002, but called it off in 2004. The couple reconnected in 2021 and tied the knot, 20 years after first meeting, in 2022.

However, the pair has been surrounded by divorce rumours since March 30, which was the last time they were photographed together for months.