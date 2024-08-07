Christina Hall's ex-husband Josh Hall grieves friend's death from cancer

Christina Hall's estranged husband Josh Hall takes a moment to mourn for his longtime friend amid his alleged ongoing war with ex-wife on Tuesday.

In regards to an Instagram post, the 43-year-old recalled his late friend Gonzalo Galvez, whom he had been good friends with for more than two decades.

While referring to his dear friend, Josh began at length by admitting, “Today the best human I’ve ever known had his ticket punched by the evil cancer.”

Moreover, he recounted by saying that he’s been his friend whole life, he wasn’t going out without a fight while noting that he and Gonzalo “spoke or saw each other weekly” up until the end.

According to Daily Mail, Josh was particularly impressed by his longtime friend's ability to “never give up” and never “stop fighting,” despite the downfalls and setbacks.



Furthermore, according to Josh, whenever he met his dear friend, they would "relive" old memories and "make more future plans."

As per the outlet, without naming Christina, he vowed by saying, "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever."

It is worth mentioning that Christina and Josh both reportedly filed for divorce, with the former listing their date of separation as July 7 while the latter wrote July 8, as per the publication's report.

