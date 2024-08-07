REJECTED: Kate Middleton, Prince William's reported rift rumours over Prince George

A royal expert has dismissed rumours of rift and fighting between Kate Middleton and Prince William over issue related to their son Prince George.



Last month, an insider told InTouch Weekly that amid cancer battle, Kate and William are reportedly fighting over a family issue that involves their son Prince George.

The Princess of Wales is ‘heartbroken’ after an argument with Prince William on the selection of a secondary school for their son, the source had claimed.

Now, speaking to Hello magazine, royal expert and author Robert Jobson compared Kate and William to being a “team” when it comes to raising their kids.

The royal expert said, “[They are] valuing each other’s opinion above all, no decision made without consulting the other, since before their marriage.

“The prince knows that Catherine has practical solutions, even to complex problems.

“They are very much close friends and partners, as well as husband and wife.”