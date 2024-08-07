Travis Kelce showcases sweet gesture towards a young Swftie

Travis Kelce gives autograph to young Swftie

Travis Kelce gave an autograph to a young Taylor Swift fan after training camp as a video goes viral on X.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end took time out of his Tuesday workout to greet some of the Swiftie fans who were watching the Missouri-based team’s training in the same red jersey which Kelce also donned.

According to US Weekly, after signing his name to a few of his own jerseys of young kids, Travis stopped to autograph a little girl’s custom-made Chiefs jersey that had “Swift” written across the back, along with his signature number “87,” as he smirked a smile.

In this regard, a social media user captioned while sharing the footage on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Travis signing a Swift jersey at today’s camp <3.”

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that after traveling the globe with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce headed back to the states last month to start the NFL preseason, as reported by the outlet.

According to the publication, the sportsman has had multiple interactions with fans of his singer girlfriend, whom he’s been dating since July 2023.

Earlier this week, the athlete surprised fans inside Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ friends and family day as he joked with a fan about the “Taylor Swift effect.”