Royal family issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle, Harry

Royal family has received a strong warning related to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming visit to Colombia later this year.



The warning has been issued by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams as the California-based royals are set for another "faux royal tour" following their successful visit to Nigeria in May.

Speaking to the Sun, Richard Fitzwilliams also slammed Meghan and Harry as "unpredictable."

He said, "I think when you have former senior working members of the Royal Family do what the Royal Family would like to do, I do think will create difficulties. Because the problem is that the Sussexes are so unpredictable.”

"The problem with Royal Family at the moment is that they are simply not able to do something which attracts attention on the same level – and attention is important if you’re royal", the expert further explained.

The royal expert’s remarks came days after it was confirmed that Meghan and Harry have been invited to Colombia by the vice president, Francia Marquez, and they have accepted it.