Blake Lively goes speechless over 'wild question' about Taylor Swift

Blake Lively had no words when asked a question about her best friend, Taylor Swift

August 07, 2024

Blake Lively was speechless over a question about her best friend and godmother of her children, Taylor Swift.

During an interview on the Australian TV show The Project on Tuesday, the Gossip Girl alum was asked to pick one of the 14-timer Grammy winner’s songs to “soundtrack her life.” 

In this regard, the actress responded by saying, “You can’t ask me to pick one song. That’s a wild question," as per Page Six

Furthermore, the It Ends With Us actress continued by admitting, “Honestly, I love her music too much to pick one song. That’s just, like, insane. … I can tell you my favorite child sooner if you would like to know that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lively then stated, “I’m joking. I genuinely don’t have a favorite child or song.”

According to Page Six, the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have maintained a close-knit relationship with Taylor Swift.

During the past few years, Blake and Ryan have been seen hanging out with Taylor Swift in New York at Kansas City Chiefs games in support of the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Additionally, as per the outlet, they recently jetted to Spain to watch Swift take the stage for her Eras Tour concert alongside their three eldest children.

