Brandon Sklenar 'attacks' Ryan Renolds for being ridiculous, insane





Ryan Renolds, Brandon Sklenar and Hugh Jackman recently sat for a candid chat and let loose about one of Blake Lively's upcoming films.



During the premiere of It End With Us, the actor, Brandon Sklenar, shared to PEOPLE his reaction to his earlier humorous and awkward, interview with Deadpool and Wolverine’s co-stars, in the New York City.

Sklenar shared, “First time I knew about any of that was on the day, and the first time I was reading it was while we're doing it. Ryan's so fast, I'm trying to come up with jokes and my brain is like a snail.”

He also admitted to feeling really inspired with their incompatible witty responses and continued to add, “that guy's just ridiculous. He's ridiculous, He's insane.”

Early on the same day, Renolds posted a video of a hilarious interview with Sklenar and Jackman where he questioned his wife's on-camera lover, who is played by Sklenar, and said, “It's not every day the husband gets to interview his wife's love interest in a film."

"It's kind of crazy. So I saw you posing in a photo with Mrs. Reynolds — I'm sorry, what do you call her, do you guys have a nickname or something?"

X-Men's Wolverine wittily chipped in by saying, “The guy trying to replace Ryan as a husband and me as his best mate.”

It is pertinent to mention that the movie, It Ends With Us, is based on a famous novel written by Colleen Hoover, Sklenar appears as Lily (Blake Lively)’s first lover, who left for the for military but promised to come back to her, but he returns when Lily has started her adult life and new relationship.

It Ends With Us is scheduled to release on August 9, 2024.