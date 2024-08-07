Jenna Ortega reveals why she doesn't share her love life with fans

Jenna Ortega is “not interested” in speaking about her love life publicly.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the 21-year-old actress said she considers her love life a "private matter."

"I don’t plan on speaking about my love life publicly, because that’s mine,” said Jenna, who is currently single.

“When you know too much about someone’s personal life, then you watch films and you can only see them …There’s nothing worse,” she explained.



Despite this, Jenna revealed that she is not currently dating anyone, and there is nothing to hide.

"I live on soundstages, pretty much, so it’s so rare that I’m out seeing the sun,” said the actress, who enjoyed a meteoric rise following the success of her Netflix series Wednesday.



Previously, Jenna claimed that she could see similarities between her real-life self and her series’ character, Wednesday Addams.



"People have been telling me I look like her since I was six years old. And I have a pretty dark sense of humour,” she told People at that time.



"I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself, she added. "She almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it's not coming out of malicious intent."