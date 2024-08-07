Ashley Park shares story behind her relationship with 'eye candy' Paul Forman

Ashley Park has opened up about the adorable beginning of her romance with actor Paul Forman.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan Magazine, the Emily in Paris actress revealed that she was initially hesitant to date Paul.

“In the beginning, we were just friends, because I was at a point where I was like, ‘I will never date an actor again,’” said Ashley.

“And one of the first things he said to me was, ‘I’ve never dated an actor.’ And I was like, ‘Amazing,” she narrated.

The 33-year-old continued, "I mean, let’s face it, he’s eye candy. So I was also like, 'Oh my god, definitely not. I am past that. I would never fall for someone who looks that impeccable.”

“So we were just friends. Very platonically, we would hang out," she recalled.

However, their friendship took a turn when Ashley invited Paul on a volunteer trip to Poland.

“It was going to be a whole week in Poland and I didn’t want to do it alone, so I thought, you know who should come with me, because literally we are just good friends, is Paul,” she revealed.



"One of the reasons I wanted to be friends with him, and eventually fell in love with him, is that he’s so generous and kind as a coworker and a friend,” Ashley raved about her beau.

“I’ve never been with a straight white male who has been more generous or better to work with on a set. Ever, ever, ever,” the Joy Ride star added.

For those unversed, Ashley and Paul officially confirmed their relationship in January 2024.