Beyoncé's mother shares rare footage with her amid Olympics

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, recently shared a rare interaction of both of them at home while cheering on Team USA during the Paris Olympics.

The Brown Eyes hitmaker, who lives in a mansion in Malibu with her husband Jay Z and their three children could be heard in the background of a video shared by her mom while they supported Olympic champion Simone Biles in the gymnastics final.

In regard to the caption, Tina wrote, "Me and the Carter girls when Simone Biles our homegirl won!"

Furthermore, the video showed the TV mounted on the wall on a light wooden cabinet with cupboards underneath while Beyoncé's voice could be heard uttering in the background as she cheered, “C'mon Simone. Come on.”

Additionally, the screen then showcased Simone receiving her result, which was a gold medal, Beyoncé and Tina cheered by saying, "Yeah! Go girl!"



According to Hello Magazine, The Crazy In Love singer has been backing and supporting Simone and Team USA all the way.

In a recent video, Simone seemed to practicing and winning multiple awards, the 42 year old singer praised her in the background by saying, "Physical power: its beauty, its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you. Then there’s spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you. And, of course, lasting power.”