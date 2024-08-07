Blake Lively raves about Ryan Reynolds ahead of her film

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been a power couple for so long as the actress shares how her husband contributed to her upcoming film.



Speaking on the red carpet of the It Ends With Us, the Green Lantern star revealed the rooftop scene in the film which gained so much appreciation among fans was written by the Deadpool star.

"The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it," she told E News!. "Nobody knows that, but you now."

The much-talked-about scene shows the first meeting of Blake’s character Lily with her lover-turned-abuser Justin Baldoni's Ryle.

"He works on everything I do," she told the outlet. "I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."

Earlier, Ryan opened up about casting his wife Blake in Deadpool & Wolverine on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast.

"I’ve been sleeping with her," the 47-year-old joked, "Not saying that she’s enjoying the sleeping together part, but I’m just saying I have."

Calling it a spontaneous decision, he said, "Yeah, it was kind of one of those things where you’re like, ‘Well, why not?’ I mean, go for it, of course. I mean, we’re all there together anyway. Let’s go nuts,” he recalled, adding that “it was a lot of fun."