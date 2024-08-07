 
Geo News

BTS' Suga faces backlash for 'self-serving' apology amid DUI scandal

BTS' Suga admits he was riding an e-scooter while intoxicated

By
Web Desk
|

August 07, 2024

BTS Suga faces backlash for self-serving apology amid DUI scandal
BTS' Suga faces backlash for 'self-serving' apology amid DUI scandal

BTS member Suga, who recently apologized for his behavior following DUI charges, is facing heavy criticism from netizens.

The 31-year-old singer issued an apology on Weverse on Wednesday, admitting that he was drunk while driving the electric scooter.

"I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news," Suga wrote on Weverse. "After drinking at a dinner last night, I rode an electric scooter home."

Explaining the incident, the K-pop star stated, "I violated the Road Traffic Act due to my complacent thinking that it was a short distance and my failure to recognize that using an electric scooter while intoxicated was prohibited."

"I fell while parking the scooter in front of my house, and a nearby police officer conducted a breathalyzer test, resulting in the cancellation of my license and a fine," he added.

However, Netizens reacted to his apology with harsh criticism.

“His apology makes this even worse,” one of the users wrote on Weverse.

Another commented, “I hate the fact that his and HYBE’s apology emphasizes that there weren’t any victims who were harmed. If there were no victims, does it make it okay to drive drunk?”

“I mean, why is he adding unnecessary words (that there weren’t any victims)?” penned the third one.

Ashley Park shares story behind her relationship with 'eye candy' Paul Forman
Ashley Park shares story behind her relationship with 'eye candy' Paul Forman
Blake Lively raves about Ryan Reynolds ahead of her film
Blake Lively raves about Ryan Reynolds ahead of her film
Kate Winslet being honoured with huge achievement
Kate Winslet being honoured with huge achievement
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman hit ‘It Ends With Us' premiere in style
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman hit ‘It Ends With Us' premiere in style
Prince Harry warned THIS move would be catastrophic for peace talks with royal family
Prince Harry warned THIS move would be catastrophic for peace talks with royal family
Jenna Ortega reveals why she doesn't share her love life with fans
Jenna Ortega reveals why she doesn't share her love life with fans
Demi Moore treats fans with a glimpse into her special family outing
Demi Moore treats fans with a glimpse into her special family outing
Kit Harington spills the beans whether his kids will watch 'Game of Thrones' video
Kit Harington spills the beans whether his kids will watch 'Game of Thrones'