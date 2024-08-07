BTS' Suga faces backlash for 'self-serving' apology amid DUI scandal

BTS member Suga, who recently apologized for his behavior following DUI charges, is facing heavy criticism from netizens.



The 31-year-old singer issued an apology on Weverse on Wednesday, admitting that he was drunk while driving the electric scooter.

"I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news," Suga wrote on Weverse. "After drinking at a dinner last night, I rode an electric scooter home."

Explaining the incident, the K-pop star stated, "I violated the Road Traffic Act due to my complacent thinking that it was a short distance and my failure to recognize that using an electric scooter while intoxicated was prohibited."

"I fell while parking the scooter in front of my house, and a nearby police officer conducted a breathalyzer test, resulting in the cancellation of my license and a fine," he added.

However, Netizens reacted to his apology with harsh criticism.



“His apology makes this even worse,” one of the users wrote on Weverse.



Another commented, “I hate the fact that his and HYBE’s apology emphasizes that there weren’t any victims who were harmed. If there were no victims, does it make it okay to drive drunk?”

“I mean, why is he adding unnecessary words (that there weren’t any victims)?” penned the third one.