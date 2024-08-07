Reese Witherspoon sheds tears over death of beloved 'family member'

Reese Witherspoon is mourning the death of her beloved "family member" of 14 years.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, the 48-year-old actress shared a photo of her late dog, Hank, sitting on a welcome mat.

"We will miss your sweet spirit, Hank," the Your Place or Mine actress penned over the photo.

"Thank you for being the best family pet and the pack leader,” she added alongside a dove emoji.

Meanwhile, her daughter Ava Phillippe also took to her Instagram handle to pay homage to Hank for being a part of the family for more than 14 years.

"14 ½ years of pure love & constant tail wagging,” she wrote in a caption. "The job was 'family pet' & he excelled at it. Thanks Hanky for reminding us that every day is the best day ever.”

Previously, Reese revealed that she named her beloved dog after singer Hank Williams.

