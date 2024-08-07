Eminem marks major milestone on Spotify after new album

Going strong after his latest album The Death of Slim Shady, Eminem is now announced to hit more than 50 billion streams on Spotify.



Reported by HipHopAllDayy that the Grammy winner has joined the ranks of just six artists who have achieved the feat.

The list however was led by Drake who have over 100 billion streams under his belt and he is followed by Taylor Swift (88 billion), Bad Bunny (83 billion), The Weeknd (67 billion) and Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber (54 billion).

Back to Em, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) definitely boosted his numbers, thus, the ranking as the album topped the Billboard 200.

Besides this, the Lose Yourself rapper received a big shoutout from his friend 50 Cent who said his appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl became possible because of him.

They didn’t want me there," he told THR. "Eminem wouldn’t do it without me. That’s how I ended up on the show because he was not coming if I didn’t do it."



The In Da Club rapper added, "When that happens, you go, 'Damn, so you just lost Eminem because you didn’t bring 50? Damn. All right. Bring 50 then.' But if it was up to them, they would not have me there."

"I’m the surprise. I’m not on the bill at all. But they couldn’t get Em to do it without me," he noted.