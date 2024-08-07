Cardi B reveals the name of her upcoming album

After 6 years, Cardi B is ready to drop a collection of new songs or a few singles for her fans.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi B has decided two phrases for her new album’s name "Defamation of Character" and "Intrusive Thoughts".

Names of the album have been filed for trademark, as per legal documents obtained by TMZ. It states, “she wants the phrases for music videos and downloadable music files, plus potential other uses.”

The publication also revealed, “Cardi is more than three-quarters of the way done with the project ... and she's determined to drop it in 2024, even with all the extra commitments she has outside the studio.”

“Cardi's big news Thursday -- namely, the fact she's pregnant (again) and the fact she's headed for divorce (again) will in no way delay the release of her new album."

Before concluding, they also revealed, “she has recorded a c*** ton of music over the course of the 6 years since her first album 'Invasion of Privacy', there will be a number of featured artists on this project.”

For those unversed, Cardi B and Offset tied a knot on September 20, 2017. After six months of marriage, Cardi B filed for divorce on July 31, 2024.

Couple shares 6-year-old daughter Kulture, 2-year-old son Wave and Cardi B is also expecting her third baby.