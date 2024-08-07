King Charles changing his tactic in managing Prince Harry

Experts warn King Charles is coming to the end of his tether and has thus started to reconsider his tactics for Prince Harry and the issues he brings forward.

Royal author Tom Quinn made these comments public during his interview with The Telegraph.

During that conversation he touched on how deep the wounds run, with King Charles, regarding his son.

This even led the expert to claim, “Charles feels he has made huge effort to repair his relationship with his son, but that Harry refuses to give an inch.”

So in a time like this and “with that in mind Charles is changing his tactics.”

As of right now, Mr Quinn claims, “the new plan is to take a harder line with Harry; a move from good cop to bad cop, but palace insiders agree that Charles is at the end of his tether.”

Before concluding the expert also went as far as to offer some candid insight into the King’s emotions and added, “He wants to be reconciled with his son, but nothing he does seems to work.”