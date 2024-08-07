Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's BIGGEST challenge amid reported divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly already divorced

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will find parts of the divorce process vey hard to deal with, per an expert.

J.Lo and Affleck have been surrounded by rumors of a split since May this year. The duo spent their anniversary apart, with the Gone Girl star missing the singer’s big Bridgerton themed 55th birthday party.

Now, family law attorney Evan D. Schein says they’ll find it "very hard to navigate their divorce in secrecy.”

He explained to The Mirror US: "Celebrity splits that take place in the public spotlight are very hard for couples to navigate in secrecy. From the listing of their California mansion to reports that the couple spent their wedding anniversary apart, to the social media world buzzing over the lack of photographs of the couple together, the signs of the inevitable split were present.”

"Given the enormous and unsurprising publicity of their relationship, it would not be shocking if Jen and Ben feel a sense of relief with the finalization of their divorce and now, they can move forward,” he continued.

"With reports surfacing that the divorce papers are officially signed, we can finally put the Jen and Ben divorce rumors to bed and say goodnight and goodbye to Bennifer as we know it,” he stated.

Concluding his remarks on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce, he said, "This should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone who has been following the couple for the past few months."