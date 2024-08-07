Blake Lively 'grateful' for Ryan Reynolds' 'support' at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Ryan Reynolds just celebrated his wife Blake Lively at the premiere of her latest movie, It Ends With Us, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The audience-favorite couple were in attendance at the event held in New York City's AMC Lincoln Square, where the Gossip Girl star told how she found it was “the best” to have Reynolds by her side.

Addressing her role in the latest film, which is an adaptation of the 2016 best-selling novel of the same name, Lively told PEOPLE magazine, "This movie is a movie about a woman who experiences every color of human emotion and the people who love her and support her along the way."

Speaking of the Deadpool & Wolverine actor attending the event to support her, Lively continued, "I feel like he's my plus one. That's the energy I'm giving.”

"He's here supporting me, and I'm very grateful for his support tonight," she added.

Additionally, Blake Lively also paid a subtle tribute to Britney Spears at the event rocking a vintage gown that the pop singer wore back in 2002. She confirmed to the outlet that it was in fact the “actual” dress that Spears wore years ago.