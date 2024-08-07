Kanye West's ex chief of staff comes out with SHOCKING allegations

Kanye West's ex chief of staff has spoken out due to 'concern' for his health

Kanye West’s former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos has come out with allegations against the rapper’s dentist Thomas P. Connelly, in a legal affidavit.

Yiannopoulos, 44, quit working for Kanye in May, and now alleges that the rapper’s dentist showed “reckless, unethical, dishonest, explorative and, upon information and belief, illegal conduct.”

Claiming that he’s ‘motivated by urgent concern” for Ye’s health and wellbeing.

Yiannopoulos wrote that Connelly provided “unlawful supply of enormous quantities of nitrous gas to a wealthy, famous patient for explicitly recreational use” and noted that he also physically brought “four surgical size canisters” into “the patient’s home on just one afternoon.”

For the unversed, Ye was seen in a Reddit post three months ago wearing a short that read “Ye on nitrous.”

Yiannopoulos went on to allege that Connelly charged “more than $50,000 per month for the service” and continued “to supply the gas along after the emergence of distressing symptoms that led to widespread comment and concern.”

He wrote that the dentist also provided “instruction to the patient in the operation of nitrous gas canisters” he brought to “the patient’s home” and “knowingly encouraged their use in the absence of a qualified anesthesia or medical professional by a person with history of mental illness and addiction.”

He then added that Connelly left the “said patient” to the “self-destructive consequences of dependence, showing indifference or worse to the prospect of permanent damage to the brain or body.”

Yiannopoulos alleged that Connelly was “fraudulent” in taking “millions of dollars ... from a patient he knew to be in a confused, dependent, weakened and addicted state.”