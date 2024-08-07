Attacks against Kate Middleton reach a new low

Kate Middleton has just landed in the middle of whole new nasty turn of backlashes.



Insights into all of this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she recounted the second onslaught of hate being pushed towards Kate Middleton by netizens across the globe.

For those unversed with this barrage of hate, it come as a result of her announcing a vacation to the Scottish Highlands.

Ms Elser brought all of this forward and began by saying, “On Tuesday, Kate the Princess of Wales came under fresh, heavy fire for having the sheer bloody gall to go on holiday. I know, how dare she.”

“How dare she be allowed to suck up great big lungfuls of restorative, healthy Highland air and enjoy wholesome quality time with only her husband Prince William, their three kids and whatever MI5 drone watches over them, while she continues to battle cancer.”

As of right now the Princess is facing a similar “noxious undercurrent” to last time “with this Balmoral holiday situation”.

Currently “the digital mob getting their pitchforks out to take aim at a mother-of-three who is fighting cancer.”

Before signing off from this, the expert also slipped in a jibe and said, “there is low and then there is this.”