Christine McGuinness addresses her fears about not being enough in love

Christine McGuinness has just gotten candid about her desire to date tugged at heart-strings on the way.

During the interview with MailOnline, Cristine is asked about her dating plans for the future, she reacted to that by admitting that she feels ‘she deserves love’ and ‘being around somebody is an amazing magical thing’ but she has not been in any relationship since her divorce, as she ‘can't give enough to somebody’.

The model also went as far as to add, "Right now I'm really really happy, I've never dated anyone who I haven't had a relationship with, even my teenage years, who I wasn't friends with first, and then it kind of developed into a relationship.”

At one point during the conversation she recalled her relationship with her ex-husband, Paddy McGuinness and said, “That was even the situation with my ex-husband, we knew each other for a while before it developed into a relationship, but this is the first time I've been completely on my own, and I've got time for myself, and that time's really limited.”

“I don't know if I could really offer enough to somebody to be in a relationship right now, it's not that I don't want to. I deserve love, and I love love, and I think being around somebody intimately, and laughing and enjoying adult company, is an amazing magical thing to have in your life."

She also said, “It's me, I do not feel that I can give enough to somebody, for that to be a relationship because I'm at home with my three children, and if I'm not at home I'm at work or at a charity event or something. I just think if I get love again in my life. I'll be really happy with that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cristine married Paddy in June, 2011 and they have three children.

After a decade of marriage, the couple got divorced in 2022, but they are still living together.