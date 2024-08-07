 
Anne Hathway pays tribute to 'Princess Diaries 2' on 20th anniversary

The actress also gave a special shoutout to Kelly Clarkson's hit track 'Breakaway'

August 07, 2024

Anne Hathway took a stroll back in memory lane to her breakthrough movie Princess Diaries.

The 41-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on August 7 to mark two decades of her movie.

She paid a sweet tribute to The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

In the post, she also gave a special shoutout to Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 hit soundtrack Breakaway which was featured in the movie.

Moreover, Hathway also posted behind-the-scenes snaps with her costars Julie Andrews Callum Blue, Chris Pine, and the film’s director Garry Marshall.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 20th anniversary to #PrincessDiaries2 and @kellyclarkson’s Breakaway!"

Additionally, the Devil Wears Parada actress shared a snippet of Clarkson’s music video showcasing her attending the premiere of the movie.

It is pertinent to mention that Hathway played the role of Mia Thermopolis in Princess Diaries movies who learns that she is the heiress of a fictional kingdom.

Previously in an interview with V Magazine in April, Hathway talked about a potential sequel of the film.

“We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place."

