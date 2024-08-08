Kate Middleton onto ‘positivity' amid grandiose summer plans

Kate Middleton and Prince William are planning on a summer retreat alongside the Royal Family.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, are set to jet off to Scotland as they spend summer in Balmoral.

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells Fabulous: “The fact that Kate is well enough to travel to Scotland and enjoy a holiday at Balmoral is a sure sign she is on the mend and a very positive step."

Phil shared: “Obviously, there's so much space up there, so the children can go off.

Speaking about Kate’s eldest son, Prince George, Dampier added: “I'm sure that George is of an age now where he'll be fishing, possibly in the River Dee there.”

Phil said: “There's so much space that they can go off for picnics, go off for massive long walks, and just enjoy the fresh air and the forest up there, and enjoy the freedom.”

“They might get a pony up there and start doing some horse riding if they're not already.

“That's the sort of thing they'll get up to.

“It's all the typical traditional royal pursuits that they can enjoy if they want to up there,” noted the expert.