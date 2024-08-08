BTS Suga ‘heavy hearted' after police suspends license

BTS member Suga is ‘ashamed’ over his irresponsible mistake, he admits.



The singer was fined by the police after violating traffic laws on Tuesday night in South Korea.

Sung, real name Min Yoongi, was spotted riding an electric motorcycle after the consumption of alcohol.

In an honest apology, Suga turned to X to send a message to fans.

He wrote: “Because I had been drinking, I did not realize that using an electric scooter after drinking was against the law, and violated the road traffic laws.”

The singer added that he is “heavy hearted” and “sorry” after the incident.



In an explanation of the incident to fans, Suga said that he “fell” in front of his home “while trying to park the electric scooter” when a police officer ran a“breathalyzer test” on him before he “suspended my license and a fine was imposed.”