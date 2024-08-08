 
Ashley Tisdale posts sweet photos of daughter Jupiter's 'dad-daughter date'

The actress is expecting her second child with husband Christopher French

By
Web Desk


August 08, 2024

Ashley Tisdale shared loved-up snaps of her daughter Jupiter with sweet post.

The High School Musical star took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, August 4, and posted adorable snaps of her husband Christopher French with their 3-year-old daughter

The post featured the father-daughter duo enjoying a day out.

Ashley Tisdale posts sweet photos of daughter Jupiters dad-daughter date

In the first two photos, French and Jupiter posed for a selfie with a fresh bouquet of colorful roses.

The soon-to-be mom of two wrote in her caption that French took their daughter on a date, "@cmfrench took Juju on a dad/daughter date and they couldn’t have been cuter. He brought her flowers.”

On the third slide of the carousel, the proud dad kisses ‘Juju’s forehead while she beams smiles at the camera.

The 39-year-old actress said in the caption that French actions reminded her of the reason she loved him at first.

She expressed her gratitude to her husband, “I’m so blessed to have a husband that cares so much about being present in our daughter’s life. Jupiter truly has no idea how lucky she is."

