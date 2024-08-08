Taylor Swift reveals biggest fear about her concerts

Taylor Swift ‘worst nightmare’ nearly came true ahead of her Vienna leg of her Eras tour.



The Grammy-winning singer had three shows scheduled on August 8, 9, and 10 before the Austrian Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of two suspects plotting a terror attack on her shows.

A bomb squad reportedly found chemical substances after raiding the 19-year-old's home, who was suspected of possessing an explosive device and the substances are now being evaluated to see if they could make a bomb.

The names of the suspects have not been released yet.

As per DailyMail, the suspects, who allegedly radicalised themselves online, were planning to target Vienna in their attack, something Swift, 34, had feared the past five years.

While the star has now cancelled three of her next shows, an old interview of hers from 2019 has emerged in which she revealed her worst nightmare.



"After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months," she said in a 2019 essay for Elle, following the end of her Reputation tour.



"There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe," she told the outlet.



However upsetting it may be for swifties who were looking forward to the shows lined up at Vienna's Ernst-Happel-Stadion, she has prioritised their safety and hers for now.

It hasn’t been revealed yet if these concerts will be held at a later date once the threat subsides.

Swift has her next six concerts in London, starting August 15. Her Eras Tour will then kick off in Canada in November.