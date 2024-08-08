Kanye West finally addresses 'anti Semitic' rant two years after controversy

Kanye West has broken his silence over his anti-Semitic remarks from October 2022, after which he faced major public backlash.



According to TMZ, West, also known as Ye, has now blamed alcohol for his previous anti-Judaism tweets.

While defending his previous comments, the rapper revealed that the consumption of liquor led him into writing the post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He confessed it during an episode of Candace Owen’s podcast Candace that he was completely intoxicated when he shared the controversial tweet.

He admitted, “I was drinking when I put up the DEFCON tweet" before revealing that he was also under the influence of Hennessy.

When he was asked that why he stayed silent and did not reveal the truth earlier, the rapper expressed that he wanted to avoid dishonouring his words.

His now-deleted anti-Semitic tweet reads: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

The rapper ended up losing major partnership deals with several companies like Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga after his tweet. Even his social media accounts were suspended.