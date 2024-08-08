Brad Pitt, George Clooney's new film 'Wolfs' optioned for sequel

Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s new film, Wolfs will be getting its sequel, although, there are still several weeks left since it makes its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wolfs' director/screenwriter Jon Watts scored a new deal with Apple to wheel a sequel to the upcoming action-comedy on Wednesday.

Additionally, Pitt and Clooney will reprise their roles for the follow-up project, as confirmed by Deadline.

Furthermore, as part of the big announcement, it was revealed that Wolfs will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 27th, after a limited one-week theatrical release through Sony, as per Daily Mail.

In regards to the film, Wolfs features a story of two professional fixers who prefer to work alone, however, they find themselves being forced to work together after getting hired for the same job.

It is worth mentioning that along with starring at the top of the marquee, the two leading men are also serving as producers under Clooney's Smokehouse and Pitt's Plan B, while Watts, Dianne McGunigle, Grant Heslov, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner has also joined them.

As per the publication, Wolfs will mark the seventh time Pitt and Clooney have shared screen time together in a feature film during their careers in Hollywood.