Whitney Port dishes on 'weird' Jennifer Lopez, says she's ‘addicted to attention’

TV star and fashion designer Whitney Port has shared her two cents on the most trending topic in the showbiz industry while it’s still hot.



The Hills alum and her husband, Tim Rosenman, recently passed on some remarks on Jennifer Lopez in their recent podcast With Whit.

In last week’s episode, the former reality star, 39, was caught dishing on the Love Don’t Cost a Thing songstress for her approach with paparazzi.

“Candy Kitchen in Brideghampton … is so special that I’m pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bicycle to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot,” Whitney said on the podcast.

Her husband Tim, 42, chimed in to clarify that Lopez 'did not even go in' and was 'just there for the exterior shot.'

Whitney also seconded her husband when he said he found Jennifer ‘weird’ and 'addicted to attention.’

“That’s her vibe. She’s popped everywhere. Her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going,” Whitney further remarked.

Her husband noted, “She’s already as famous as you can be, why does she need to stoke the fans of her own flame? Seems unnecessary.

“Why does she feel the need to keep the machine going?” Rosenman asked before speculating that “maybe she likes … extra f****** attention.”

The producer and Port agreed that “if [they] had J. Lo’s money, [they] would just be done.”