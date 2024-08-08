Inside Kourtney Kardashian's summer with Travis Barker, family

Kourtney Kardashian is treating her 222 million followers to how her summer went so far while the rest is yet to come.



The Poosh founder, 45, dropped the behind-the-scenes from the first part of her summers with drummer husband Travis Barker, their newborn, and their children from previous relationships.

The caption read, “summer adventures: part 1,” which went along her 10 photos slider that began with a picture of her cradling her 9-month-old baby, Rocky, in her arms as the two sat on a blue chair.

She also hid Rocky’s face with a white heart emoji as the couple has not revealed his face since birth.



The second picture showed Rocky seated in a baby mover as it drove around the backstage area of a concert venue during Blink-182’s tour.

Next was a zoomed-out photo of Kardashian and a stroller standing in a building marked by floor-to-ceiling windows.

She also included a photo of her son Reign Disick, 9 — whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — dancing at one of Barker’s shows.

The eldest Kardashian sister posed on the stage with the drumsticks in one picture from the band’s rehearsals.

Another snap featured Barker, 48, carrying his wife’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 12, as she put a sticker on a street sign.

Kardashian and Barker were seen hugging each other in one picture with his son with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon Barker, 20, embracing the two from behind.

The Kardashians star also shared a shot of her blended family, complete with Landon, Reign, and Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whose father is Moakler’s ex-fiancé, Oscar De La Hoya.

One photo of fireworks going off near Cinderella’s Castle in Disneyland also made it to Kardashian’s favourite moments from the first batch of her summer pictures.

The 10th and final image in the slideshow was one Kardashian and Barker embracing each other in the hallway of what seemed like another concert venue.

Kardashian is also mom to son Mason Disick, 14, while Travis is also dad to daughter Alabama Barker, 18.

Kourtney and Barker wed on May 15, 2022 in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy.