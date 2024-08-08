Rachel Leviss learns 'biggest life' lesson from 'Vanderpump Rules'

For Rachel Leviss, Vanderpump Rules has become a lesson for life as she faces a storm of controversies in the reality show.



Describing the valubale lessons she received at the Bravo show, she said, "There’s a huge life lesson with external validation. It would make sense why someone who gets external validation finds themselves on a reality TV show. Ultimately you want to be seen and you want to be heard by others and you want to be valued."

She told the Us Weekly, "So I think the biggest life lesson for me is to validate myself from within. I do have a tendency to over-explain things because I hate it when there’s information out there that’s not true and it’s defamatory. Then I become defensive."

On the other hand, Rachel previously said she was “open” to dating after tumultous affair with Tom Sandoval.

"I'm looking for someone who is safe and reliable and emotionally mature, emotionally stable, and someone who's gonna treat me right,” she said on her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue.