Brad Pitt's finally reacts to adoptive son Pax's e-bike crash

Brad Pitt has reportedly been receiving updated information about Pax’s recovery after a tragic roadside accident.



Sources told TMZ Wednesday that “Brad still cares a lot about Pax,” who was rushed to the intensive care unit after his electric bike crash.

It is also being reported that Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 20, had a mouth full of blood when he was found at the location of the accident after he plowed into the back of a car idling at a red light.

Pax suffered a serious head injury with brain bleed, as well as a hip injury and remained in the ICU for a week before getting discharged.



This incident has the father of six ‘extremely concerned’ about Pax’s condition, who has had multiple injuries previously as well as he rode without a helmet.

A Page Six source said Pax has a long road to recovery and Brad is shocked and emotional with the circumstances.

The father-son duo haven’t had a strong relationship amid the high-profile divorce proceedings with Jolie but it became public knowledge that Brad and Pax had deeply troubled relationship when the latter blasted Brad as a “despicable” parent on Father’s Day 2020.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” began the message.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” Pax continued, referring to Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. (Pax’s older brother, Maddox, 23.)

Brad gave no reaction to his son's post at the time, a source revealed to Page Six.