Cate Blanchett reveals surprising salary she received for ‘Lord of the Rings'

‘Lord of the Rings' actress Cate Blanchett reveals she received ‘free sandwiches' as salary

Cate Blanchett, the actress from Lord of the Rings, has revealed a bizarre yet surprising revelation about the pay she received for her role in the famous trilogy.



The actress recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, during which she was quizzed about her ‘biggest paycheck’ for starring in the film.



To which, the actress, who played Galadriel in Peter Jackson directed films, said that no one got paid anything to do that movie.

After her surprising answer, the show host then asked Blanchett if she got a "piece of the back-end". The actress responded, “No, that was way before any of that … no, nothing.”

She then explained why she chose to work in the film, “I wanted to work with the guy who made Braindead.”

The Thor: Ragnarok actress added that they did not go home empty-handed, “I mean, I basically got free sandwiches and I got to keep my ears.”

She referred to the prosthetic ears she had to wear for her role as Galadriel in the film.