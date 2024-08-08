Jade Thirwall shares on-stage embarrassing incident

Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall revealed details of an embarrassing moment of flatulence.

In regards to the accident, Jade began at length by admitting that the mishap happened just before her performance on stage with her Little Mix bandmates without any time to change.

To make matters worse she had to "prance along on a transparent bridge" above the eyes of the crowd, as per Daily Mail.

While talking about the embarrassing moment, Thirwall stated, “It was on one of the Little Mix arena tours and I wasn't very well. I was really poorly and I had a Sunday roast before I went on stage. So I was dancing with the devil a bit there."

"And at the beginning of the show we'd rise up on a man-lift, and I had like a nervous fart," to boot.

While speaking to Nick Grimshaw on his podcast the Sidetracked with Annie and Nick, where Jade was filling in for his absent co-host Annie Mac, she stated that she had won "little sympathy when she revealed her accident," because "the show must go on."

It is worth mentioning that Jade has embarked on a solo career since Little Mix disbanded in 2022 as she dropped her solo Angel Of My Dreams last month.

