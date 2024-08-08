 
Matt Damon makes Ben Affleck 'laugh' as divorce looms

Matt Damon is reportedly not leaving Ben Affleck's side as he navigates marital woes

August 08, 2024

As the divorce from Jennifer Lopez is reportedly looming, Matt Damon is making sure to keep his friend Ben Affleck distracted as he is seemingly going through a tough phase.

"Matt has been so supportive throughout this ordeal. Matt’s a great distraction, and he makes Ben laugh," the insider told the Us Weekly.

On the other hand, the insider said The Mother actress was devastated because the marriage was coming to an end.

"In a perfect world, Jen would like to make it work with Ben. It’s heartbreaking to her and she tried very hard to make it work."

In the meantime, Ben is said to have a "better mindset" as he is "pushing forward" amid marital woes.

"Ben needed new energy in his life," the mole squealed. "Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year. He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now."

