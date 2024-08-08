Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are using the Royal Family

 
August 08, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly making it big while the Royal Family fails to do anything about it.

Observations such has these have been shared by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He made these comments during his interview with The Sun and pointed out how, “The problem with the Royal Family at the moment is that they are simply not able to do something which attracts attention on the same level and attention is important if you're royal.”

“Of course, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and others do sterling work and carry out visits abroad. But they are not particularly high profile and I don't think they particularly want to be.”

To make matters worse, with the way things are currently going, its possible that the Sussexes’ upcoming trip to Cambodia could have drastic effects on the Firm because “It's going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the Royal Family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee.”

