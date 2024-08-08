'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton joins 'Joker' star in new horror film

Tom Felton, famed for his role as Draco Malfoy in the famous Harry Potter series, has secured next movie role.

As reported by Digital Spy, Felton will star in the upcoming horror thriller They Will Kill You.

The film, directed by Kirill Sokolov, revolves around a woman who answers an ad to work as a housekeeper in a mysterious New York high-rise, only to find herself in a community plagued by disappearances and possibly controlled by a Satanic cult.

In the film, Felton will join a star-studded cast, including Joker's Zazie Beetz, who will play the lead role, and Severance's Patricia Arquette, who will portray the head of the co-op.

However, Felton is set to play a member of the cult, adding a sinister twist to his repertoire.

The actor, 36, has continued to build his career since his Harry Potter days, appearing in productions like The Flash, Ophelia, and the West End play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Recently, Felton joked about reuniting with Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe, suggesting a role reversal where Felton would play the hero and Radcliffe the villain.