 
Geo News

'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton joins 'Joker' star in new horror film

Tom Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter' series, is set to star in upcoming horror film 'They Will Kill You'

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton joins Joker star in new horror film
'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton joins 'Joker' star in new horror film

Tom Felton, famed for his role as Draco Malfoy in the famous Harry Potter series, has secured next movie role.

As reported by Digital Spy, Felton will star in the upcoming horror thriller They Will Kill You.

The film, directed by Kirill Sokolov, revolves around a woman who answers an ad to work as a housekeeper in a mysterious New York high-rise, only to find herself in a community plagued by disappearances and possibly controlled by a Satanic cult.

In the film, Felton will join a star-studded cast, including Joker's Zazie Beetz, who will play the lead role, and Severance's Patricia Arquette, who will portray the head of the co-op.

However, Felton is set to play a member of the cult, adding a sinister twist to his repertoire.

The actor, 36, has continued to build his career since his Harry Potter days, appearing in productions like The Flash, Ophelia, and the West End play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Recently, Felton joked about reuniting with Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe, suggesting a role reversal where Felton would play the hero and Radcliffe the villain. 

Kelly Lee Owens drops 'Sunshine' ahead of 2024 UK, European tour
Kelly Lee Owens drops 'Sunshine' ahead of 2024 UK, European tour
Blake Lively recalls Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture before they have ‘4000 children'
Blake Lively recalls Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture before they have ‘4000 children'
Matt Damon makes Ben Affleck 'laugh' as divorce looms
Matt Damon makes Ben Affleck 'laugh' as divorce looms
Victoria Beckham turns red-faced after getting pranked
Victoria Beckham turns red-faced after getting pranked
Prince Harry unknowingly upsets Prince William amid years-long feud
Prince Harry unknowingly upsets Prince William amid years-long feud
Prince Harry forced to live with Meghan Markle amid marital woes?
Prince Harry forced to live with Meghan Markle amid marital woes?
Cate Blanchett reveals surprising salary she received for ‘Lord of the Rings'
Cate Blanchett reveals surprising salary she received for ‘Lord of the Rings'
Prince Albert echoes King Charles words to describe Princess Charlene marriage video
Prince Albert echoes King Charles words to describe Princess Charlene marriage