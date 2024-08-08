Photo: 'The Beatles' George Harrison revealed Ray Charles inspired song

George Harrison once opened up about the track which he believed to be his best work.

In a resurfaced interview with Ritchie Yorke, George, who is also known as the quiet one among The Beatles, weighed in on a special track.

Giving his account on the track Something, he shared that he began writing it during the White Album sessions. However, it came out later as he could not manage to have it finished in time.

He explained that this delay happened because he was trying to get a pivotal correct.

He began, “There was a James Taylor song called ‘Something In The Way She Moves’, which is the first line of that.”

‘And so then I thought of trying to change the words, but they were the words that came when I first wrote it, so in the end, I just left it as that and just called it ‘Something’,” the musician also added.

“When I wrote it, I imagined somebody like Ray Charles doing it,” he continued and noted, “That’s the feel I imagined, but because I’m not Ray Charles, I’m much more limited in what I can do, then it came out like this.”

“It’s nice. It’s probably the nicest melody tune that I’ve written,” he remarked in conclusion.